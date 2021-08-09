Webco working to redefine 'college' internships with a variety of programs

College internships aren’t a new thing, but a local company is doing its part to get more students involved — and to get them started even younger.
Webco Industries — based in Sand Springs but with five facilities in the Tulsa area and more than 800 employees — has had a summer internship program sporadically over the years, Human Resources Manager Shelly Shoemaker said, but the program has really taken off in the past few years.
The program has three components — the standard college internship and two new pieces, the Wiz Kids program and the “summer crew.”
The traditional college intern program is primarily for students going into their senior year of college who will work with a mentor on a specific project during their paid internship, Shoemaker said.
“These are actual projects that the company needs completed,” she said. “Every division knows we have interns coming in (for the summer), so they hold on to some smaller projects for them.”
At the end of the summer, the interns give presentations on their projects, she said.
Shoemaker said many of the college interns will have a permanent position waiting for them with Webco when they graduate.
This year, Webco’s college internship program has nine students from five colleges — one each from the South Dakota School of Mines, Wichita State University, Rogers State University and Oral Roberts University plus five from Oklahoma State University.
Shoemaker, who has run the intern program since 2018, said it’s highly desirable for college students to have internships.
“We start recruiting for summer internships in the previous September,” she said, adding that she and her staff will start off with a pool of 20 to 30 candidates each year.
While the traditional college intern program is geared toward students who will soon be entering the workforce, the Wiz Kids program targets new college students.
Shoemaker said Wiz Kids, which is in its first year, has three students who have just completed their freshman year of college plus one student who is about to start college. Three are from the University of Oklahoma, and one is from Oklahoma City University.
“This is a pivotal time, as many college students realize that the major they had originally picked may not be the right choice for them,” she said. “This internship focuses on introducing them to all the career opportunities at Webco — including accounting, traffic, production planning, IT and others.
“Our hope is that each finds what they are looking for here and we can have them return each summer to focus on a future with us.”
Shoemaker said Wiz Kids work in the mill some but also float around to different departments, shadowing various employees.
“There’s a whole world of opportunities and jobs that they might not even know exist or know anything about,” she said.
The youngest Webco interns, those on the “summer crew,” are high school students who are at least 16 years old, with most of them heading into their senior year of high school, Shoemaker said.
“They are all children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews of Webco employees,” she said. “They take care of the yard work and other minor maintenance for the plants.”
Shoemaker said these 13 paid interns will be invited back next summer to be part of the Wiz Kids program.
“This is really just about getting them familiar and comfortable with the environment at Webco and exposing them to what the company does,” she said.
Shoemaker said the nine college interns all did well with their projects this year, adding that their presence with the company is also beneficial to Webco’s full-time employees.
Mentors are asked to take on those roles, she said, and doing so also “gives them a little extra boost in responsibility and helps prepare them for management.”
Zack Baker, who will be studying mechanical engineering and aerospace as a junior this fall at OSU, worked at Webco this summer on an environmental health and safety internship.
Baker, who is from Cleveland, Oklahoma, is a year younger than most of the college interns, planning to graduate in May 2023.
He is hopeful that the early start will give him an additional year of experience.
“I really liked Webco from the start,” Baker said. “They really impressed me.”
He said he “heard about the safety internship and knew I wanted to go for it,” adding, “College courses don’t talk as much about how important it is to engineer safety into your process.”
Baker said he can’t say enough good things about his experience at Webco.
“It has just allowed me to take what I’m learning and apply it to the real world,” he said. “It has been great to get out of the classroom and work and see what it’s like in the industry.”
He also appreciates what he’s learning from his co-workers.
“I really love the people here,” he said. “I’ve met people here I get excited about talking to every single day.”
Baker said he “absolutely” will be applying soon to return to Webco for another internship next summer.
That’s music to Shoemaker’s ears, because many applicants will mean a good pool from which to choose the best possible interns.
She said she also hopes more young women will consider applying, noting that the intern classes are typically mostly male.
“I think part of that has to do with the fact that — for the most part — we’re looking for engineers, and in the field of engineering, there are not a lot of women,” she said.
“I think that paradigm is changing, but traditionally, it’s a more male-dominated field.”
Shoemaker also hopes Webco can offer something of a hometown advantage.
“We are trying to hire great people, and so we are looking all over … to bring in that great talent,” she said, “but we also want our hometown people to know that we are right here locally, and we have good job opportunities whether you go to college or not.”