Webco working to redefine 'college' internships with a variety of programs

“There’s a whole world of opportunities and jobs that they might not even know exist or know anything about,” she said.

The youngest Webco interns, those on the “summer crew,” are high school students who are at least 16 years old, with most of them heading into their senior year of high school, Shoemaker said.

“They are all children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews of Webco employees,” she said. “They take care of the yard work and other minor maintenance for the plants.”

Shoemaker said these 13 paid interns will be invited back next summer to be part of the Wiz Kids program.

“This is really just about getting them familiar and comfortable with the environment at Webco and exposing them to what the company does,” she said.

Shoemaker said the nine college interns all did well with their projects this year, adding that their presence with the company is also beneficial to Webco's full-time employees.

Mentors are asked to take on those roles, she said, and doing so also “gives them a little extra boost in responsibility and helps prepare them for management.”