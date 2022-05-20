Webco donates $12,000 to Sand Springs BMX for new, safer gate

Officials with Sand Springs BMX knew they needed a new, safer gate from which their riders could spring forth, but they didn’t have the money for it.

So they turned to a longtime community partner, Sand Springs-based Webco Industries, and the company eagerly stepped up to help out.

“Webco decided to donate this money because we feel that anything that can get a kid off of a screen and outside is a great thing,” said Webco Talent Systems Manager Shelly Shoemaker. “And our local BMX track is a great supporter of that idea, so we were happy to be able to donate as much as we could.”

Shoemaker presented a check for $12,000 on Thursday evening to Annette Nelson, marketing director for Sand Springs BMX, which has operated its BMX-sanctioned track on the far southeastern edge of Case Community Park, 1050 W. Wekiwa Road, since about 1990, Nelson said.

The amount is nearly half the $25,000 total cost of the gate, including site preparation and the cost of bringing the gate to Sand Springs from the manufacturer.

“It’s huge for us when it comes to being able to financially support the safety and the riders,” said Nelson, whose husband, Fred Nelson, is the Sand Springs track’s operator.

The track’s present gate is big, heavy and loud, she said, and more than once, a rider has been injured because of it.

So when an Arizona company starting promoting its new gate, “we started digging into just how safe is it,” she said.

The Sand Springs BMX board members liked what they saw. And then riders got to test out the new gate when USA BMX made the switch, and the board was sold.

Webco Industries — based in Sand Springs but with five facilities in the Tulsa area and more than 800 employees — was happy to help the track reach its goal.

“We went ahead and donated the first half hoping that everybody else would be able to pitch in come up with the rest of it from the community,” Shoemaker said.

“A lot of the community’s kids get to use this track. And a lot of these kids’ parents work for companies in the community.”

For more information about donating to the effort, email Sand Springs BMX treasurer Emily Marang at ssbmxok@gmail.com or leave a message on the Sand Springs BMX Facebook page.

