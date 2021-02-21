Waterline breaks at six Sand Springs school sites prompt board's emergency declaration

The Sand Springs Public Schools board met in emergency session Sunday afternoon to deal with waterline breaks at six district sites related to the recent historic winter weather.

Superintendent Sherry Durkee said the board declared an emergency, which allows her, as CEO of the school district, to enter into cleanup and damage mitigation contracts without adhering to the timeline of the Oklahoma Public Competitive Bidding Act of 1974.

“That means work can get started faster,” she said.

According to the board’s unanimous resolution, the recent period of extended subfreezing temperatures led to waterline breaks at Angus Valley Elementary School, the Early Childhood Education Center, Memorial Stadium, the Board of Education Building, the old Central Ninth Grade Center, and the Julia Martin Administration Building.

Durkee said the Early Childhood Education Center had two waterline breaks, and that site would be in distance learning at least through Monday. The superintendent said she hoped students could return in person on Tuesday.

The breaks at the ECEC and the one at Angus Valley Elementary School, all of which were on outside walls, “are causing the most problem with disruption of learning,” Durkee said. “Those are the most concerning ones.”