Watch Now: Tulsa churchgoer goes viral with 52 virtual weeks wearing a different 'Sunday best'

Lamar Burks said Wimberly was his first principal when he broke into teaching at Carver Middle School. Asked about Wimberly’s story going viral, Burks said: “I think this is her way of keeping the community focused and staying spiritually alert despite the pandemic that, in a way, has shut the world down. She showed that we can still go on with our lives, and she is doing it virtually — which is a great idea. As you can see, her message has traveled worldwide.”

Burks said Wimberly has saved a lot of souls and inspired many with a small gesture of love.

Bonus: The venture gave Wimberly an opportunity to showcase her collection of about 50 hats.

“One thing you have to recall, and I have to remind everybody, is because I am 82 years old, I did not just start this collection,” Wimberly said. “And I have been going to church all of my life. As years would go on, I would find something that I liked and just purchase it, so it just so happened that I had this collection and was able to (make use of the hats) during these 52 Sundays of my posting. But it’s a lifelong collection.”

A year is approximately 52 weeks. Wimberly suggested that fulfilling a yearlong commitment to dressing nicely for virtual services may have helped her story gain traction.

What’s the lesson that can be gleaned from the story? “That whatever you set your mind to do, if you go ahead and jump into it, you will be able to accomplish whatever goal you have set for yourself,” she said. “And my goal was to inspire, encourage and keep the faith that this is something we can overcome and get through it, but we had to keep the faith.”

