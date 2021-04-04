Watch Now: Northwoods Fine Arts Academy's 'garden' allows students to grow a love of music

“If you think about ‘Stomp,’ that’s what it’s like,” Butler said, referring to the performing group that uses everyday objects as percussion instruments.

By all accounts, the music garden is a hit with the Northwoods students.

“They are very excited,” Butler said. “I went through and showed them pictures of me building things … so that they would understand how much work went into it, but as soon as they get outside, they are so excited.

“That was the whole idea — to give them some joy, especially this year,” she added. “To give them something special that’s going to last for a really long time.”

Tom Huff, the kindergarten teacher, built the stage and the wall that supports part of the music garden’s instrumentation, but Butler created many of the instruments herself.

“We started talking about it in September and got the Sand Springs Education Foundation grant in November, and I started building instruments in December,” she said.

“I have other projects at home,” she added. “I was just trying to get it done over spring break.”

Butler said she isn’t necessarily trying to create musical prodigies on the playground.