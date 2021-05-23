Watch Now: Ironman enthusiasm not dampened by a little rain

He said he has already signed up for a local triathlon in June.

McPhail had never swum competitively before Ironman, and he worked with a coach to prepare for that leg of the race.

“I could swim, but not like you’re supposed to,” he said, adding, “Even if I don’t finish the race, I’ll be happy that I tried just because I can swim long distances now.”

Marcia McPhail, supporter, volunteer

McPhail had a great support system in his wife, Marcia McPhail, who dropped him off just before 4 a.m. at OSU-Tulsa and was going to spend her day monitoring his progress as well as working a volunteer shift at the event later in the day.

By midday Sunday, she said she was pleased with how her husband was doing, noting that an online race predictor estimated that he would finish about three hours ahead of what he had predicted.

McPhail said she is impressed with her husband’s “tenacity and endurance and his commitment. It just never wavers.”

But although she is a runner herself, she said she has no interest in following him in his triathlon endeavors.