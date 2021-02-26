Watch now: Dustin Morrow named Sand Springs Teacher of the Year for 2020-21

The district’s other site Teachers of the Year are Debbie Bowles, Angus Valley Elementary School; Marlene Elifrits, Garfield STEAM Academy; Jennifer Holland, Charles Page High School Freshman Academy; Lori Phillips, Sand Springs Virtual Academy; Kim Rose, Pratt Elementary School; and Julie Waggoner, Early Childhood Education Center.

In accepting the honor, Morrow thanked his wife, Megan Morrow, who also works for the district, and the couple’s two daughters, Ellie and Mila, who he said were supposed to be watching from home.

Morrow — who also was the Central Ninth Grade Center’s site Teacher of the Year in 2011 and the Sand Springs Education Association’s Outstanding Educator in 2009 — expressed gratitude for the teachers he works with and the administration team at Charles Page High School, as well.

But he also gives credit to two major changes in his life just a few years back — a new academic approach to helping students succeed that the district began following, and paying more attention to the classroom than the gymnasium.

“There just wasn’t enough of me to go around,” he said, adding that after he quit coaching and focused more on teaching, “I was suddenly excited and enthusiastic about the craft again.”