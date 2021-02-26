Watch now: Dustin Morrow named Sand Springs Teacher of the Year for 2020-21

Charles Page High School biology and physics teacher Dustin Morrow was named Sand Springs Public Schools’ Teacher of the Year on Thursday.
Morrow nearly didn’t make it to the competition.
“I really was contemplating moving on a few years ago,” he told a small group gathered Thursday afternoon at the high school for an announcement ceremony.
A coach for multiple sports as well as a teacher for most of his then-16 years in education, there was “just not enough time in the day — ever,” Morrow said.
So three years ago, he gave up coaching and focused his attention on the classroom.
“Sticking with it these last few years has just been the best decision, and I’m super honored, humbled and grateful to represent the district.”
Attendance at Thursday’s ceremony was limited to the Teachers of the Year honorees for each school site plus one guest for each finalist because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Superintendent Sherry Durkee said previously.
For the first time, the ceremony was broadcast live on Sand Springs Public Schools’ YouTube channel.
Besides Morrow, finalists for this year’s honor were Rebecca Davis, seventh-grade math and advanced math teacher at Clyde Boyd Middle School; Barbie Jackson, STEAM teacher at Limestone Technology Academy; Jennifer Smith, second-grade teacher at Northwoods Fine Arts Academy; and Robyn Wright, math teacher at Clyde Boyd Middle School/Sixth Grade Center.
The district’s other site Teachers of the Year are Debbie Bowles, Angus Valley Elementary School; Marlene Elifrits, Garfield STEAM Academy; Jennifer Holland, Charles Page High School Freshman Academy; Lori Phillips, Sand Springs Virtual Academy; Kim Rose, Pratt Elementary School; and Julie Waggoner, Early Childhood Education Center.
In accepting the honor, Morrow thanked his wife, Megan Morrow, who also works for the district, and the couple’s two daughters, Ellie and Mila, who he said were supposed to be watching from home.
Morrow — who also was the Central Ninth Grade Center’s site Teacher of the Year in 2011 and the Sand Springs Education Association’s Outstanding Educator in 2009 — expressed gratitude for the teachers he works with and the administration team at Charles Page High School, as well.
But he also gives credit to two major changes in his life just a few years back — a new academic approach to helping students succeed that the district began following, and paying more attention to the classroom than the gymnasium.
“There just wasn’t enough of me to go around,” he said, adding that after he quit coaching and focused more on teaching, “I was suddenly excited and enthusiastic about the craft again.”
Assistant Superintendent Shawn Beard, who functioned as the emcee for Thursday’s presentation, said, “This year, just like any other year, we have had a very solid crew of candidates for our district Teacher of the Year, so no matter who we selected today, any of these people would have been a stellar representative for the district.”
The YouTube broadcast of the ceremony can be viewed here: bit.ly/sspsTOY.