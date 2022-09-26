Watch Now: Charles Page debate student takes complaint to Sand Springs school board

Brayden Forrester is pretty good at arguing for what he believes in.

It’s no big surprise, then, that the Charles Page High School sophomore is passionate about debate class.

But it might have been a surprise to quite a few people that when he felt like his class was getting short shrift, he took his concerns to the top: the Sand Springs Board of Education.

Forrester showed up at the Sept. 6 school board meeting — on the 11th day of classes this semester — and signed up to speak.

He told the board that the debate class had had no teacher for the first several days of classes and said he felt like he and the other students in the class had been ignored and disrespected.

“Debate class teaches kids how to work with one another, do research and be the best they can be,” he said, but the class “has been and continues to be neglected.”

Forrester told board members that 19 students, mostly freshmen, “sat alone in a room for days” while no teacher for the class was provided.

On other days, he said, the students were promised that a teacher “would be in the room with the door unlocked, but that didn’t happen,” and students were left standing in the hall.

“We almost had no hope — no teacher, no coach,” Forrester said.

“This is a program that is wanted in the school. I love this class,” he said, adding, “I feel like I have to speak up so that we do not lose this class.”

School board Vice President Bo Naugle responded to Forrester.

“Thank you bringing that to our attention, and thank you for having the fortitude to stand up in front of us,” he said. “I know it’s not easy, but we appreciate you, and we appreciate the students like you who step forward and have a passion for what they like.”

Forrester said in a recent interview that the students — the class has 19 this year, up from six last year — felt like they “just got pushed off to the side.”

“When that happened, we felt that the current administration wasn’t trying enough, and that’s when talk of going to the school board came up.”

School officials, meanwhile, said they sympathize with the students’ frustrations, appreciate their courage in speaking up, and, most importantly, have made changes.

“I absolutely appreciate Brayden and his classmates’ passion about debate,” Charles Page Principal Stan Trout told the Sand Springs Leader recently, “and I certainly understand that they were frustrated that we did not have a debate coach hired at the beginning of the school year.

“All of us were determined that we would not lose the program, and that is why we started the year out with the students enrolled in the class without an official teacher of record,” he said. “I had numerous possible candidates at the beginning of the year, and none of them panned out.”

Trout said teacher Andrea Campfield, who “leads our drama and public speaking offerings at CPHS, stepped forward and is going to lead the debate program this year with the support and resources of the Tulsa Debate League to help her out.”

“This is a good outcome for everyone, and I am confident that the students will have a successful year,” he said.

Forrester said he is grateful to Campfield for stepping up and giving up her planning period to oversee the class.

He said varsity students care very much about the class’ success, not only for themselves but for the others who will follow in their footsteps.

“We want to give the freshmen the same experience that we got. The main thing we want is for the freshmen to be set up for tournaments — to go to state and nationals.”

Forrester said he, too, would like to go to the state tournament before his high school career is over, but he added, “No matter what, I’m not leaving debate unless they drop it. I really care about the class.”

Sand Springs Public Schools Superintendent Sherry Durkee said the situation speaks to the “lack of a good applicant pool,” a struggle the district is not alone in facing as a teacher shortage continues to make headlines across the nation.

“We struggle sometimes to find staff for different things, and it was difficult this year to find a debate coach,” she said recently. “But we work our tails off to provide everything that the kids are asking for.”

Forrester, who said addressing the school board was his “last-ditch effort” to fix the problem, said board members “seemed very interested and concerned,” adding that Durkee “was the one who seemed most interested in what I had to say.”

Was he nervous about addressing the school board?

“A little bit,” he said. “I don’t have a problem with public speaking, but I really wanted to tell them properly what was happening.

“I feel like I got the point through.”