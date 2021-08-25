Ward 1 Councilor Phil Nollan steps down after moving outside of city

Nollan, who is from east Tulsa, said he was introduced to Sand Springs about 40 years ago by his wife, whom he met while the two were attending Oklahoma State University.

“I saw this place, and I just thought, ‘I want to raise my family here.’ And that’s what we’ve done,” he said.

State Rep. Jadine Nollan, who attended Monday’s presentation, has represented Sand Springs in the Oklahoma Legislature for 11 years. The session that begins in February will be her last because of term limits.

Phil Nollan said he isn’t entirely sure what the couple’s future holds but that it might be simply enjoying being just “residents” for a change.

Even if only from the sidelines, though, his enthusiasm for the city’s growth will continue.

“We have such great momentum going for Sand Springs right now,” he said.

During Monday’s meeting, City Manager Mike Carter outlined for councilors the process to fill the vacancy.

Carter said the councilors could appoint someone in a couple of different ways to fill the vacancy until the next election or could choose to leave the Ward 1 seat vacant until then.