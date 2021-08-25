Ward 1 Councilor Phil Nollan steps down after moving outside of city

Ward 1 Councilor Phil Nollan has stepped down from his City Council position because he no longer lives within the city limits, he said Monday evening.
Mayor James Spoon recognized Nollan’s service to the council, the residents of Ward 1 and to the Sand Springs community as a whole with a proclamation and plaque at the council’s regular monthly meeting Monday.
The proclamation noted Nollan’s five years of service as a city councilor beginning in May 2016, including one term as vice mayor.
Nollan also served on the Tax Increment District Review Committee, the Public Works Advisory Committee, the Sand Springs Park Advisory Board, the Sand Springs Economic Development Authority Trust and the Sand Springs-Sapulpa Joint Board, according to the proclamation.
“The wheels just don’t turn right if you don’t have good people like Phil Nollan serving,” Spoon said.
Nollan said after the meeting that he is proud of the accomplishments of the city during his tenure on the council.
“Our relationship as a city with our business partners is stronger, and strong relationships are how you get things done,” he said.
“Dad always said, ‘You leave a place better than you found it,’ and I think we’ve done that here.”
Nollan, who is from east Tulsa, said he was introduced to Sand Springs about 40 years ago by his wife, whom he met while the two were attending Oklahoma State University.
“I saw this place, and I just thought, ‘I want to raise my family here.’ And that’s what we’ve done,” he said.
State Rep. Jadine Nollan, who attended Monday’s presentation, has represented Sand Springs in the Oklahoma Legislature for 11 years. The session that begins in February will be her last because of term limits.
Phil Nollan said he isn’t entirely sure what the couple’s future holds but that it might be simply enjoying being just “residents” for a change.
Even if only from the sidelines, though, his enthusiasm for the city’s growth will continue.
“We have such great momentum going for Sand Springs right now,” he said.
During Monday’s meeting, City Manager Mike Carter outlined for councilors the process to fill the vacancy.
Carter said the councilors could appoint someone in a couple of different ways to fill the vacancy until the next election or could choose to leave the Ward 1 seat vacant until then.
In any event, “we look for something to be considered at the September (council) meeting,” he said.
The next primary election is scheduled for Feb. 8, and a general election, if necessary, is scheduled for April 5. The filing period for that election cycle is Dec. 6-8.
Carter noted that appointing someone to the seat temporarily would neither save nor cost any additional taxpayer money.