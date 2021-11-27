Want your gourds to go away? Chuck those pumpkins to the critters

Pumpkins are great. Whether we carve them up with scary faces for Halloween or stack them decoratively on bales of hay, nothing says fall quite like those colorful gourds.

But … then what?

Whether you’re the type to wait on Christmas decorating until after the wishbone from the Thanksgiving turkey has been snapped or you’re putting up the tree while the kids still have chocolate from trick-or-treating on their faces, the fact is, pumpkins tend to overstay their welcome.

That doesn’t mean they’re unwanted or unappreciated, though. There are at least a couple of good solutions for disposing of those quickly shriveling shapes.

Wildlife rehabilitators encourage keeping the pumpkins in the food supply, albeit not for humans.

“The flesh and seeds of pumpkins are eaten by all kinds of wildlife mammals, such as squirrels, raccoons, deer and foxes,” said Kathy Locker of WING IT, the Wildlife in Need Group in Tulsa. “And as a bonus, the seeds are a natural dewormer.”

The key is to create easy access for the critters to the goods inside the gourds.