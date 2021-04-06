Wagers wins reelection to Sand Springs school board

She was appointed in January 2019 to fill the Office No. 1 seat when a previous board member relocated.

Hampton, 40, said Tuesday night that she was “thankful for all the support that was shown to my campaign, and I am hoping that all the conversations that were brought to light continue to be fought for.”

“So many parents are looking for a voice,” she said, “but we have a great school district, and I know that they will continue to support our students.”

Hampton would not rule out running for office again.

“I’m not sure where this takes us. I’m not giving up,” she said. “I’m going to continue to be out in the community and support our community, because I love the city of Sand Springs.”

Hampton, whose daughter is a senior at Charles Page High School, had said previously that she hoped voters would choose her “to bring some fresh perspective to the board.”

She had said she wanted to be “a fresh set of eyes to look at things maybe differently than they have been looked at in the past.”