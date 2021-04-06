Wagers wins reelection to Sand Springs school board

Sand Springs school board President Whitney Wagers won her bid for reelection Tuesday night to the board’s Office No. 1 seat.
Wagers received 506 votes, or 65.54 %, with all 17 precincts reporting. Her opponent, Miranda Hampton, received 266 votes, or 34.46 percent.
Wagers, 39, said late Tuesday: “I am super proud. I am very proud of the campaign that I ran, and I was confident, but it always feels really good when you see the numbers.”
Wagers said she feels like the victory “is an affirmation of what the board has been doing.”
“I really do believe that this is the community saying, ‘We’re happy with what you’re doing,’” she added. “I had a lot of support – a lot of teacher support – and with the teachers came a whole lot of the community.”
Gratitude was also on Wagers’ mind Tuesday night.
“I just want to say a huge thank you to Sand Springs,” she said. “I have never felt so loved before by so many people. I always knew that I loved the community of Sand Springs, but I really, really feel it tonight.”
A project manager for InServe, a tank inspection company, Wagers has two daughters attending Limestone STEAM Academy — Mya, 10, a fifth-grader, and Georgia, 8, a second-grader.
She was appointed in January 2019 to fill the Office No. 1 seat when a previous board member relocated.
Hampton, 40, said Tuesday night that she was “thankful for all the support that was shown to my campaign, and I am hoping that all the conversations that were brought to light continue to be fought for.”
“So many parents are looking for a voice,” she said, “but we have a great school district, and I know that they will continue to support our students.”
Hampton would not rule out running for office again.
“I’m not sure where this takes us. I’m not giving up,” she said. “I’m going to continue to be out in the community and support our community, because I love the city of Sand Springs.”
Hampton, whose daughter is a senior at Charles Page High School, had said previously that she hoped voters would choose her “to bring some fresh perspective to the board.”
She had said she wanted to be “a fresh set of eyes to look at things maybe differently than they have been looked at in the past.”
An executive assistant at Saint Francis Hospital South, Hampton had noted that Sand Springs hadn’t had a contested school board election since 2001, when 2,700 people showed up to vote.
Tuesday night, 772 votes were cast in the school board election, the only item on the ballot for Sand Springs voters.