Wagers leading in Sand Springs school board race
Wagers leading in Sand Springs school board race

With 14 of 17 precincts reporting, Sand Springs school board President Whitney Wagers is leading challenger Miranda Hampton in the race for the board's Office No. 1 seat by 501 votes to 262 votes, or 66% to 34%.

Check back at sandspringsleader.com for election updates throughout the evening.

