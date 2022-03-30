Voters to choose from two in Sand Springs City Council Ward 1 runoff election

Ward 1 voters will choose between two residents on the April 5 runoff ballot to fill the vacant City Council seat.

Michael L. Phillips and Cody Worrell emerged as the top two vote-getters in the Feb. 8 primary.

Phillips, 59, is the owner of Technology Consulting Services. He served on the City Council from 2006 to 2016 and was vice mayor in 2012. During his term on the council, he also served on the Planning Commission.

Phillips was an Oklahoma Municipal League Board Member from 2011 to 2016 and served on the National League of Cities’ Small Cities Council and Small Cities Steering Committee in 2012-16.

He currently serves on the city Board of Adjustment and has been its chairman since 2020.

Worrell, 46, has been the general manager of the Rib Crib in Sand Springs since January 2004.

He has served on the Sand Springs Area Chamber of Commerce’s board since 2008.

Worrell also has been a member of the Sand Springs Rotary Club as well as a past president and assistant governor of Rotary District 6110.

He is on the board of Sand Springs Community Services and the Sand Springs Salvation Army Advisory Council and is a member of the Sand Springs Masonic Lodge No. 475.

The Sand Springs Leader asked Phillips and Worrell three questions to try to give voters a glimpse of their motivations for seeking office and their goals if elected.

Bond proposal

First, the Leader asked about a nearly $16 million general-obligation bond package that municipal voters are expected to consider in late June.

The four-proposition package focuses on street improvements, modernized storm sirens, a new animal welfare shelter and dog park, an array of park improvements and a host of community development projects.

One part of the fourth proposition is the design and construction of a community gathering area and plaza on the northwest corner of Broadway and Main streets adjacent to the Charles Page Triangle Park downtown.

The roughly $4 million project would be in collaboration with Sand Springs Public Schools. The city would contribute $1,030,000, with the school district funding the remainder.

“I fully support the Propositions 1 through 3 as described,” Phillips said. “I am hesitant to fully endorse Proposition 4 due to the expenditure of city funds on school property, so without knowing the full details of that joint endeavor, I would have to say I am undecided.”

Another aspect of the bond issue is paying for it. The city’s bond counsel has recommended that councilors revisit the city’s self-imposed 13-mill cap and consider increasing it to 15 mills, City Manager Mike Carter said previously.

A mill equates to one dollar per thousand dollars of property valuation subject to taxation.

Increasing to 15 mills from 13 “would increase the per-household amount, but not by much,” Carter said. “And it will mean we can fund the projects faster and get them out.”

Worrell said “the proposed bond issue is definitely needed to fund some of our infrastructure needs, such as the street overlays, but we also do need the improvements done to our parks and more parking at Case Community Park."

“I do feel that saving for our future is very important. I agree with the millage increase, as well.”

Community complaints

The Leader also asked the two candidates: “What is one of the most common complaints about the city that you hear? How would you fix it?”

Phillips said he follows “a number of social media groups that deal with Sand Springs, and the complaints are varied. Some of them, quite frankly, are issues that are not within the city's purview, or are concerns that the city has limited influence over, such as traffic signals on State Highway 97."

“The biggest complaint I hear that the city can directly address is the dilapidated appearance of our streetscapes,” he said. “Lane and traffic markings that are long worn away, weeds in guttering and curbing, illuminated street signs that are broken or missing, multiple street lights that are not functional, etc.

“Consider your own home,” Phillips said. “You can have a lovely home with a fabulous interior, but if your garage doors are bent and a window is boarded up, that's the first thing your neighbors see.

“Some of these initiatives are addressed in the bond issue. However, I believe that the city needs to be more proactive in recognizing and addressing these deficiencies.”

Worrell said one common complaint he hears “is some of our streets are in poor repair.”

“Even though our downtown was recently overlaid in some areas, I feel there are many more improvements to be made, and the bond issue proposal would accomplish that,” he said.

Reaching goals

Before the primary election, the Leader asked the candidates what one or two goals they would like to accomplish if they were elected to the council.

For the runoff election, we asked them if the goals they cited are currently problems and what ideas they have to accomplish their goals.

Phillips responded in January that he would like to “better balance the growth of the city between residential, industrial, and retail business” and “continue to spur balanced residential growth in all sectors (multifamily and single-family housing in a variety of economic ranges, including owner-occupied properties and rental properties, and downtown urban spaces).”

In the followup, Phillips said the first part of that is “less of a problem and more of a goal.”

“As a result of municipalities being overly dependent on sales tax revenue for general spending, the city tends to focus on retail business growth to spur economic development,” he said. “Retail growth is hollow if the city doesn't also strive to strengthen our industrial/commercial base to provide residents with quality local employment.

“Couple that with enhanced residential growth to increase our population past the 20,000 threshold, which the city can facilitate by offering better incentives to incorporate undeveloped land into the city limits,” he said.

Regarding the second part, Phillips said that “to entice and maintain a vibrant citizenry, we need to have a variety of housing that enables residents to ‘move in,’ then ‘move up.’ We cannot keep building only $500K homes.”

“A quality mix of apartment dwellings, entry-level homes, and mid-range homes are essential to provide a variety of housing options for not only new residents but current residents that are seeking to upsize (or downsize),” he said.

Worrell responded in January that he “would like to serve on the council to help ensure fiscal and social accountability and responsibility to the citizens of Sand Springs whom the council represents.”

In the followup, he said he doesn’t think that the current council “is being irresponsible at all.”

“One main reason I decided to run for City Council is to be involved in the budget process and economic development that is helping drive our city into the future,” he said.

“I think it's very exciting where we are headed as a community and would like to help keep us responsible during these times of growth and development.”

