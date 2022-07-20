Voter registration, absentee ballot request deadlines looming for Aug. 23 election

A couple of important election-related deadlines are coming up soon.

The deadline to register to vote in the Aug. 23 federal, state and county runoff elections — including the House District 66 runoff — and the city of Skiatook sales-tax proposition special election is July 29.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot for that election is Aug. 8.

Voter registration applications are available online at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp or in person at any county election board and at most post offices, tag agencies and public libraries.

Completed voter registration applications must be postmarked no later than midnight Friday, July 29. Applications postmarked after that will still be processed, but not in time for the Aug. 23 election.

Registered, eligible voters who desire absentee ballots should request them no later than 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8.

Ballots can be requested online at the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp or in person at a county election board office.

In Tulsa County, that office is at 555 N. Denver Ave. in Tulsa. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For Osage County, the office is at 630 Kihekah Ave. in Pawhuska. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Completed absentee ballots must be in the possession of the appropriate county election board no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day.

For more information, go online to oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp or call the Tulsa County Election Board at 918-596-5780 or the Osage County Election Board at 918-287-3036.