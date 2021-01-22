 Skip to main content
Volunteers needed for COVID-19 vaccination sites

  • Updated
Registered nurse Elena Martinez (center) and other health professionals are briefed prior to administering the first COVID-19 vaccines in Tulsa in December. Volunteers — with or without medical experience — are being sought to help with the COVID-19 vaccination effort at more than 50 locations statewide.

Volunteers are being sought to help with the COVID-19 vaccination effort at more than 50 locations statewide.

The Oklahoma Medical Reserve Corps is looking for both medical and nonmedical volunteers to help with reviewing forms, controlling traffic, registering participants, assisting the elderly, sanitizing, vaccinating participants and other duties.

“This is a huge, unprecedented effort to vaccinate the majority of our population of nearly 4 million Oklahomans,” said Lezlie Carter, the state coordinator for the Oklahoma Medical Reserve Corps. “We need as much help as we can get from our community to make it possible.

“When you become a volunteer with the OKMRC, you join hundreds of other citizens involved in the safety, security, health, and well-being in their communities who are ready to make a difference when help is needed most,” she said.

Major emergencies and disasters involving injury or disease to large numbers of people can overwhelm full-time emergency response personnel. The Oklahoma Medical Reserve Corps can help fill any gaps with trained volunteers.

Any Oklahoma resident or anyone employed in Oklahoma can apply. Many members have medical training, but others have no special training prior to joining. Background checks are conducted on all applicants.

For more information or to apply, go online to okmrc.org or call 405-625-2956.

