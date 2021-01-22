Volunteers needed for COVID-19 vaccination sites

Volunteers are being sought to help with the COVID-19 vaccination effort at more than 50 locations statewide.

The Oklahoma Medical Reserve Corps is looking for both medical and nonmedical volunteers to help with reviewing forms, controlling traffic, registering participants, assisting the elderly, sanitizing, vaccinating participants and other duties.

“This is a huge, unprecedented effort to vaccinate the majority of our population of nearly 4 million Oklahomans,” said Lezlie Carter, the state coordinator for the Oklahoma Medical Reserve Corps. “We need as much help as we can get from our community to make it possible.

“When you become a volunteer with the OKMRC, you join hundreds of other citizens involved in the safety, security, health, and well-being in their communities who are ready to make a difference when help is needed most,” she said.

Major emergencies and disasters involving injury or disease to large numbers of people can overwhelm full-time emergency response personnel. The Oklahoma Medical Reserve Corps can help fill any gaps with trained volunteers.