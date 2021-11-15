Volunteers and pies needed for Sand Springs' 28th annual community Thanksgiving dinner

An annual Sand Springs Thanksgiving tradition will continue this year, with, as always, a little help from its friends.

Each Thanksgiving, throngs of volunteers deliver hundreds of meals to area residents as part of the annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner.

About 1,000 meals were delivered last year, and more recipients are expected this year, said Tracey Ginn of Sand Springs United Methodist Church.

The church volunteers its Family Life Center (The Well) to serve as the headquarters of the community project, in its 28th year.

And because there will be more mouths to feed this year, more volunteers are needed to help deliver the meals.

Anyone who wants to join in the massive delivery effort can simply show up Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 25, between 10 and 10:30 a.m. at The Well, 101 W. 38th St., Ginn said.

“This is a tradition for a lot of families to come and do this,” she said. “And it’s over and done with in plenty of time to still go home and have your own meal.”

The “controlled chaos” begins the day before Thanksgiving, she said, including the preparation and baking of 85 to 90 turkeys.