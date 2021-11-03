Veterans, service members invited to Sandites' last game for free

Sandite Athletics wants to thank all veterans and current members of the military for their service by offering them free admission to Charles Page High School’s last home football game of the season, just six days before Veterans Day.
All veterans and current service members can attend for free as the Sandites take on the Putnam City West Patriots at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, at Memorial Stadium. Veterans and service members will enter through a special gate.
Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
I cover news across the entire city of Sand Springs, and I'd love to hear from you regarding what you'd like to see me write about. Email me at news@sandspringsleader.com. Follow the Leader!
