Veterans' sacrifices honored with wreaths, remembrance at Sand Springs cemetery

“It’s our first year” to participate in Wreaths Across America, said Karen Cruice, the Sand Springs post’s adjutant and the commander of the American Legion’s Tulsa-area District 1. “We’ll get better.”

Volunteers were asked to say the name inscribed on the gravestone as they placed a wreath on a veteran's grave.

“We believe that a person dies twice — the first time when their heart stops beating and life leaves their body (and) the final time when their name is spoken for the very last time,” Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America, told the Sand Springs Leader previously.

“Placing the wreath and saying the name creates a teaching opportunity,” she said. “We believe that the best hope for the future of this freedom that we have been entrusted with is to teach kids the courage and character of those we honor.”

Cruice’s 20-year-old son, Ryan Cruice, and his girlfriend, Teonna Lewis, a junior at Berryhill High School, were among the volunteers placing wreaths on veterans’ graves Saturday.

Ryan Cruice admitted that he was there, in part, “because of my mom,” but he added that his efforts also were about “honoring the reason that they served.”