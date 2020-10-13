Utica Park Clinic hosts blood drive in parking lot

Debi George encourages anyone to give blood if they are able.

“Just like I tell my kids when they say ‘that may not be my thing,’” George said. “I tell them you’re going to be glad it’s your thing when you have a child somebody who needs blood, you’ll be glad it was somebody’s thing.”

George, the practice manager at Utica Park Clinic, was on hand to assist those who chose to donate Tuesday afternoon during a blood drive. This was the second blood drive Utica Park Clinic has held, both of which have taken place amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blood donations were taken inside the American Red Cross bloodmobile in the parking lot instead of inside Utica Park Clinic in order to promote social distancing. The Red Cross also offered a free t-shirt and an antibody test to those who donated.

“It’s kind of an incentive because everybody wants to see if they’ve had, if they’ve been sick,” George said.

George reported Utica Park Clinic had 24 donors during its first blood drive in June and anticipated approximately 20 donors on Tuesday.

“A lot of ours are repeaters that donate on the all the time,” she said. “They can go on the website and signup.”

Those interested in becoming a blood donor should register online at redcross.org.

