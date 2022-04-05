UPDATED: Worrell wins Sand Springs council runoff by two votes

As proof that every vote counts, the Sand Springs Ward 1 City Council runoff race was decided Tuesday evening by two votes.

Cody Worrell received 118 votes to Michael L. Phillips’ 116 votes in complete but unofficial results. The margin of victory was 50.43% to 49.57%.

Fourteen absentee votes were recorded, along with 220 ballots cast in person, for a total of 234 votes cast in the race.

Reached Tuesday evening, Phillips said that “due to the extremely narrow margin of the vote difference in this election, I am reserving my comments until such time as the Tulsa County Election Board has certified the election.”

That certification won't come before 5 p.m. Friday at the earliest; any challenges, such as a request for a recount, would delay certification until those challenges are resolved. Such challenges must be filed by 5 p.m. Friday.

And provisional ballots — those cast by voters whose eligibility cannot be immediately determined at polling places — could play a factor in the likelihood of a recount request.

Provisional ballots are kept segregated from other ballots and not counted until after the election and after the voters' eligibility can be confirmed. Those votes will be made official on Friday.

Worrell, 46, said Tuesday night that he would have no hard feelings if Phillips were to seek a recount.

“I would expect him to, … just to make sure city ballots weren’t given out to people who were only supposed to vote in the school board election,” he said.

Worrell said campaigning has been a challenge for him because he’s managing three separate Rib Crib locations at the moment, including the one in Sand Springs, which he has managed since 2004.

In fact, he was at the restaurant working Tuesday night and hadn’t had a chance to confirm election results when speaking with a reporter.

Worrell said the vote was affirming and that he’s ready to get started on the council.

“I’m always ready to get to work,” he said.

Worrell and Phillips emerged as the top two vote-getters in the Feb. 8 City Council primary election.

Worrell has served on the Sand Springs Area Chamber of Commerce’s board since 2008.

He is on the board of Sand Springs Community Services and the Sand Springs Salvation Army Advisory Council and is a member of the Sand Springs Masonic Lodge No. 475.

Phillips, 59, is the owner of Technology Consulting Services. He served on the City Council from 2006 to 2016 and was vice mayor in 2012. During his term on the council, he also served on the Planning Commission.

He currently serves on the city Board of Adjustment and has been its chairman since 2020.

