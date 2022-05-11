Updated: Student in custody after bomb threat cleared at Sand Springs middle school

A 14-year-old Clyde Boyd Middle School student was arrested Wednesday morning after a bomb threat targeting the school was called in to 911, police said.

Sand Springs Police Deputy Chief Todd Enzbrenner said a dispatcher received a 911 call about 8:15 a.m. “from somebody who said they had a bomb.”

Authorities were able to determine that the call was placed from Clyde Boyd, so they notified school district officials, who, Enzbrenner said, decided that it was in the best interest of safety to evacuate the school.

As a precaution, Sand Springs police requested assistance from the Tulsa Police Department’s Bomb Squad and K-9 units, and the school was thoroughly searched, he said.

No explosive device was located, he said. Once the school was deemed safe, students returned to class about 10 a.m.

In the meantime, Enzbrenner said, police located a “group of kids that were together that we identified and separated from the rest of the group and talked to them, and as a result of that conversation, we were able to determine which kid had made the call.”

The eighth-grader was arrested and booked into jail, then released to the custody of his parents, Enzbrenner said.

He said police are seeking a charge of threatening a violent act but that prosecutors ultimately will decide how the case is handled in the courts.

The student was not known to be a chronic troublemaker, Enzbenner said.

“Essentially it was a prank,” he said.

