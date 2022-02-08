 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATED: Sand Springs City Council election: Matthew Barnett wins Ward 2; Ward 1 headed for runoff
With all precincts reporting, challenger Matthew Barnett has defeated Vice Mayor Patty J. Dixon in Sand Springs' Ward 2 City Council race with 56.5% of the vote, according to unofficial results posted online Tuesday evening by the Oklahoma State Election Board.

In Ward 1, with all three precincts reporting, Cody Worrell came out on top with 45.95% of the vote. Michael L. Phillips came in second with 38.38%, and Michael R. Titus was third with 15.68%.

Worrell and Phillips will square off in an April 5 runoff election to decide who wins the seat.

Check back with sandspringsleader.com for complete election coverage.

news@sandspringsleader.com

