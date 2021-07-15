Updated: Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Sand Springs closed after club member tests positive for COVID-19

The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Sand Springs is closed for the rest of the week after a club member tested positive for COVID-19.

Capt. Daniel Nelson, area commander of The Salvation Army’s Tulsa Metropolitan Area Command, confirmed in an email to the Sand Springs Leader on Thursday afternoon that a club member had tested positive for COVID-19.

He said parents and guardians of club members were notified in a letter dated July 13 of the positive test and of the club’s decision to close for the remainder of the week.

Additionally, the letter said any prepaid days during the closure would be credited or refunded.

“We trust this will be an isolated experience and are taking as many precautions as possible to provide safe service to the community,” Nelson wrote to the Leader.

The organization had posted on its Facebook page Tuesday that the closure was “because of COVID protocols.”

“During the closure, we will suspend all athletic, pool, and fitness room programs,” the Facebook post said. “Our hope is to keep the closure as minimal as possible, without compromising the safety of those we serve. For updates on reopening, please check our Facebook page. Thank you for your understanding!”

