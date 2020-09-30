Update: U.S. 412 reopened near Sand Springs after injury crash

Westbound lanes of U.S. 412 were closed briefly late Wednesday morning after a head-on collision, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Traffic was reopened with one lane westbound before noon with a semi reportedly blocking a lane of U.S. 412 between 177th and 209th West avenues.

Traffic may be affected into Wednesday afternoon as crews work to remove the tractor-trailer rig from the roadway.

This story is developing. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.

