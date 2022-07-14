 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Update: Silver Alert canceled after Tulsa County man with Alzheimer's found in Arkansas

Update: John Gilliland was located in Benton County, Arkansas. He will soon be reunited with family, TCSO said in the early hours of Thursday.

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Tulsa County man with Alzheimer's.

John Gilliland, 83, was last seen about 7 a.m. Wednesday driving a gray 2008 GMC Sierra pickup with license plate HQQ-656 in the 16800 block of West 53rd Street, west of Sand Springs.

As well as having Alzheimer's disease, Gilliland has additional medical conditions that require daily medications.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call 911.

