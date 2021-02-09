Update: Man fatally shoots his two teenage daughters, then kills himself in their Sand Springs home

A man fatally shot his two teenage daughters and then killed himself in their Sand Springs home Tuesday afternoon in what is the second case of a multiple-murder-suicide in the city in little more than a week.
Police were called just before 1 p.m. by the girls' mother, who was at work about 20 minutes away from the family's home in the 3900 block of South Walnut Creek Drive, Capt. Todd Enzbrenner said. The woman said she'd been on the phone with her husband, who had threatened to kill the two girls and himself, and she asked police to check on them.
She said the couple had been having marital problems the last couple of months and that her husband had made threats before, but nothing as serious, Enzbrenner said.
She told police he had guns in the house, so officers approached the house with caution, tapped on windows, called the house and a daughter's cellphone and knocked on doors but got no response, so "we had the wife come to the scene," Enzbrenner said.
She gave them permission to go inside but then told them that when she was on the phone with her husband, she'd heard what sounded like a gunshot. She told police that he then said, "How do you like that?"
At that point police officers went inside and found the man and the two girls dead. They also found a handgun, Enzbrenner said.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has been asked to assist with the investigation. The mother was being interviewed by detectives Tuesday evening.
The names of those involved were not released Tuesday.
Enzbrenner said it was not lost on him that a little more than a week ago and less than a mile away police were dealing with another family murder-suicide. On Jan. 30, the bodies of two toddlers and their parents were found in their home in the Sunburst Estates Mobile Home Park in the 600 block of West Sunset Lane.
Phillip Daniel Stephen Ross, 31, killed Anastacia “Staci” Lynn Smith, 41; River Gale Ross, 4; and Piper Ann Ross, 2, before killing himself either early that morning or the night before, Enzbrenner said earlier.
All four died from sharp-force injuries, he said
"Where do you get the idea to murder your children?" Enzbrenner asked Tuesday. "This is a family dynamic issue. We just implore people who find themselves in a situation like this to get out. Get help, or call us. There are resources out there. Don't keep it to yourself."
The community needs to band together after these tragedies, he said, adding that "I know we will. We always do."
Kanyen Cole, a health and PE teacher at Charles Page High School and a neighbor of the family in the 3900 block of South Walnut Creek Drive, said he didn't know the family, but he described the neighborhood as very quiet. "You don't ever think that anything like that will happen, certainly not this close together," he said.
Another neighbor, Candi Thompson, said the family lived in the house when she moved into the neighborhood about four years ago. She said the neighborhood is a quiet, friendly one where people wave at each other when they go by.
She said she had seen members of the family storm out of the house as if in anger and leave but had never witnessed any fights or arguments.
"This is just sad," Thompson said. "What are people thinking? There are resources."
In another case of mass homicide in northeastern Oklahoma, five children and an adult were fatally shot in a home in Muskogee three days after the triple murder-suicide victims' bodies were found in Sand Springs.