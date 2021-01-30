Update: 4 found dead in Sand Springs apparent triple murder-suicide

Four people — a couple and their two young children — were found dead in a residence Saturday afternoon in what police initially believe to be a triple murder-suicide.
Police Capt. Todd Enzbrenner said the mother of an adult male victim arrived at the residence in the Sunburst Mobile Home Park in the 600 block of West Sunset Lane about 2:30 p.m. and found her son, her grandchildren and the children’s mother dead.
She had been expecting to babysit the children but had been unable to reach anyone on the phone to confirm the plan, he said.
Enzbrenner said police were not yet ready to release the cause of death, but he said “it was obvious they were deceased” to medical personnel who arrived at the scene.
The victims’ names were not released pending notification of other relatives, but police released their ages late Saturday. The woman was 41; the man was 31; and the children were 4- and 2-year-old girls, police said.
Enzbrenner said he did not know if a weapon was found in the residence.
He said the victims’ bodies were not found in one room but were “all over the house.”
Enzbrenner said witnesses told police that they had heard a commotion at the victims’ home between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Saturday, which he described as loud banging, “like furniture being thrown around.”
Investigators obtained a search warrant and continued working the scene Saturday evening, as well as interviewing neighbors and relatives of the deceased.
Police said late Saturday that detectives with the Sand Springs Police Department and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, along with the Medical Examiner's Office, had completed their initial crime scene investigation.
Enzbrenner said at the scene that police didn’t believe that there was any threat to the public and that they were not looking for any suspects.
“This is quite a tragedy for the community,” he said.
Enzbrenner, who said he has been on the police force for 30 years, said he doesn’t recall ever having a quadruple homicide in Sand Springs.
He added, however, that a murder occurred at the same mobile home park about 16 years ago.
In that case, Sylvia Bettis was found decapitated in her bed on Nov. 4, 2004, news reports from the time state.
Her husband, the Rev. Robert E. Bettis, 70, was missing for eight days before his body surfaced in Shell Creek Lake, reports show. His car was found on the dam, news reports indicate.
Police believe that Bettis killed his wife, then drove to the lake and jumped off the dam.
Robert Bettis had been the minister at Victory Assembly of God in Sand Springs for about seven years before he retired the previous March, Tulsa World archives indicate.