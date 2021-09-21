Up With Trees fundraiser to turn over a new leaf at Chandler Park on Oct. 2

Up With Trees is turning over a new leaf.
The popular Tulsa-area conservation group has recycled its annual Green Leaf Gala fundraiser and instead is branching out with a new fundraising event, called Human Nature.
People of all ages are invited to the Oct. 2 outdoor event from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Chandler Park, 6500 W. 21st St.
Up With Trees says Human Nature will have something for everyone at Human Nature, with engaging interactive activities and custom-made exhibits that tap into the five senses.
Live entertainment on the Main Stage will include a musical performance by local favorite Count Tutu; a “Mad Scientist,” Christopher Middlebrook of BAM Entertainment; and performance art by OK Movement, Alyssa Brown, and Webster Wortham.
Activities will include Up With Trees’ touch-a-truck, a scavenger hunt and passport adventure, face-painting, story time and more.
Individual tickets include vouchers for food and drink and cost $50 for adults, $40 for seniors and students, and $10 for children. The event is ADA-accessible.
Food and drink options will include Andolini’s, Linamup Grill Food Truck, OK Mobile Gastro Pub Food Truck, Nothing’s Left Brewing Co., Josh’s Sno Shack, Frio’s Gourmet Pops, and more.
Guests can also visit a variety of local businesses and artists, including Mythic Press live screen printing, Paul Stevenson Woodworking, the Scott Taylor Art Gallery and Tyler Thrasher.
To sponsor Human Nature or for more information, go online to humannatureok.org or contact Diana Knocke, director of community outreach, at 918-610-8733 or diana@upwithtrees.org.