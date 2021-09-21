Up With Trees fundraiser to turn over a new leaf at Chandler Park on Oct. 2

Up With Trees is turning over a new leaf.

The popular Tulsa-area conservation group has recycled its annual Green Leaf Gala fundraiser and instead is branching out with a new fundraising event, called Human Nature.

People of all ages are invited to the Oct. 2 outdoor event from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Chandler Park, 6500 W. 21st St.

Up With Trees says Human Nature will have something for everyone at Human Nature, with engaging interactive activities and custom-made exhibits that tap into the five senses.

Live entertainment on the Main Stage will include a musical performance by local favorite Count Tutu; a “Mad Scientist,” Christopher Middlebrook of BAM Entertainment; and performance art by OK Movement, Alyssa Brown, and Webster Wortham.

Activities will include Up With Trees’ touch-a-truck, a scavenger hunt and passport adventure, face-painting, story time and more.

Individual tickets include vouchers for food and drink and cost $50 for adults, $40 for seniors and students, and $10 for children. The event is ADA-accessible.