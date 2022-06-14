United Way food drive to help Sand Springs Community Services

More than one in four Oklahoma children don’t get the food they need, according to the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.

The Tulsa Area United Way will host a Day of Caring Food and Blood Drive from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, June 24, at 21 locations throughout six counties to benefit the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma and other United Way partner agencies.

In Sand Springs, food donations will benefit Sand Springs Community Services, 114 W. Fourth St., which is where donations will be collected.

The most needed food items are canned fruits and vegetables, peanut butter, canned protein, rice and pasta.

“The trauma and challenges of living through a pandemic have affected everyone but especially our community’s most vulnerable,” said Alison Anthony, Tulsa Area United Way president and CEO.

“We averted a major hunger crisis these past few years thanks to the work of food banks and pantries, donors, and a robust federal financial response, but with the ending of pandemic-related financial aid, plus high inflation, it’s not surprising that we’re once again seeing more Oklahomans seeking food assistance.

“Our past two Day of Caring Food and Blood Drives in 2020 and 2021 generated over 100,000 pounds of food and over 350 pints of blood. Our goal in 2022 is 50,000 pounds of food and 200 pints of blood,” Anthony said. “Our nonprofits alone can’t end hunger. It takes a public and private partnership to recover strongly from the pandemic.

“Our community is among the most generous in the country, and we’re hopeful they will turn out and turn compassion into action on June 24.”

No blood drives will take place in Sand Springs on June 24, but to register to give blood through the Oklahoma Blood Institute or American Red Cross in connection with the event, go online to tauw.org/blooddrive.

