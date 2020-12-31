Unexpected gift: Sand Springs stylist offers free services during holiday season

2020 has been difficult on hair stylists, and for Sand Springs resident Heather Aiken, it was no different.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced Blush Hair and Makeup Lounge, Aiken’s place of business, to close its doors for several weeks in the spring due to the state-mandated shutdown. Aiken, who also had a baby in September, estimated she lost about 25% of her normal income throughout the year.

But the financial impact could have been even more severe if it weren’t for a number of Aiken’s clientele who continued to pay ahead during the shutdown which helped her stay afloat.

“That was really a blessing,” Aiken said.

So over the holidays, Aiken decided to extend a blessing of her own.

The weeks leading up to Christmas are typically a busy time at salons with looming holiday festivities. But with COVID-19 putting the kibosh on several get-togethers, business was slower than usual this year. Instead, Aiken posted on her Facebook page an offer for complimentary haircuts and color to women who would otherwise have been unable to have such services done for them.