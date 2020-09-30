 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
U.S. 412 down to one lane near Sand Springs after injury crash, troopers report

U.S. 412 down to one lane near Sand Springs after injury crash, troopers report

  • Updated

Westbound lanes of U.S. 412 near Sand Spring were closed briefly late Wednesday morning after a head-on collision, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Traffic was reopened with one lane westbound before noon with a semi reportedly blocking a lane of U.S. 412 between 177th and 209th West avenues.

Traffic may be affected into Wednesday afternoon as crews work to remove the tractor-trailer rig from the roadway.

Check tulsaworld.com for updates.

Featured video: Early voting will be at ONEOK Field, says Tulsa County Election Board secretary

 

Featured gallery: Meet 61 adoptable dogs and cats looking for love

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police Arrests and Incidents
News

Police Arrests and Incidents

(Editor’s Note: Information in this column is gathered from police reports and any related public documents. Not every incident leads to a cha…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News