U.S. 412 / Cimarron Turnpike transition to PlatePay continues

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority continued the conversion of U.S. 412/Cimarron Turnpike to the PlatePay cashless tolling system Wednesday with the conversion of the U.S. 177 interchange in Noble County.

The Cimarron Turnpike began the conversion to PlatePay at the Oklahoma 99 toll plaza intersection (mile marker 48) near Hallett on Aug. 30. The interchanges at U.S. 64 and the Stillwater spur remain to be converted, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2022, the Turnpike Authority said in a press release.

Once fully converted, drivers will be able to travel from the Tulsa metro area to Stillwater or Interstate 35 completely cashless.

Beginning today, U.S. 412/Cimarron Turnpike is narrowed to one lane in each direction at Oklahoma 99 near Hallett until further notice. Various intermittent lane closures will continue on the Cimarron Spur until the conversion to PlatePay is completed, the Turnpike Authority said.

The exit ramp to northbound U.S. 64 and the entrance ramp from southbound U.S. 64 remain closed until the conversion to PlatePay is completed. The entrance and exit ramps at U.S. 177 will be closed overnight Dec. 6 and 7.

PlatePay helps create a free flow of traffic and eliminates sudden speed changes when motorists maneuver lanes to stop at a toll booth, the Turnpike Authority said.

PlatePay cameras photograph a vehicle’s license plate and send the vehicle’s registered owner an invoice. Drivers without a PikePass will receive a bill in the mail. PikePass customers will continue to enjoy seamless travel at much lower toll rates.

Conversion to PlatePay also means drivers will be able to use the PlusPass app on the Cimarron Turnpike. The app allows motorists to access their accounts on the go and pay tolls via credit card or PayPal or prepay with cash.

Drivers using PlusPass will see a savings of approximately 25% compared to PlatePay customers. PlusPass can be used on any Oklahoma turnpike that has been converted to all-electronic tolling.

The Cimarron Turnpike will be the sixth Oklahoma toll road to fully transition to all-electronic tolling. The Cimarron will join the John Kilpatrick, Kickapoo, H.E. Bailey, Chickasaw and Gilcrease Expresway turnpikes in converting to PlatePay.

The Turnpike Authority plans to transition the state’s remaining turnpikes to fully cashless tolling by the end of 2024.