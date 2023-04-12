The westbound U.S. 412 and Cimarron Turnpike ramp to north- and southbound Oklahoma 99, near Hallett and Jennings in Pawnee County, will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, April 17, through mid-May for stormwater pipe installation, according to a news release from the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.
Westbound motorists from the Sand Springs and Keystone Lake areas bound for the Hallett and Jennings area can detour using westbound U.S. 64 through Cleveland to southbound Oklahoma 99, the Turnpike Authority said.