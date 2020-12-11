Tyson Foods donates 39,000 pounds of protein to Church That Matters

A Sand Springs church has continued to help feed those in need through its partnership with one of America’s most well-known food producers.

On Monday, Dec. 7, Tyson Foods donated 39,000 pounds of protein, equivalent to 156,000 meal portions, to Church That Matters. CTM handed out those donations to families in the Sand Springs, Mannford, North and West Tulsa area.

Through those donations, Tyson Foods has supplied CTM with the equivalent of more than 236,000 meals to distribute this year.

“The partnership with Tyson means that people in our community get valuable nutrition in a time when that cannot be taken for granted,” Rusty Gunn, Lead Pastor of Church that Matters, said in a news release. “Every week we hear stories of families who have empty refrigerators and cabinets. The protein Tyson has provided helps sustain our community physically and also provides them with hope to carry on. We cannot say thank you enough to Tyson for their continued generosity and their commitment to address food insecurity.”

Tyson’s donation included 1,200 cases of leg quarters.