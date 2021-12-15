Two wreath-laying events beckon Sand Springs residents to pause and remember losses

“We believe that a person dies twice — the first time when their heart stops beating and life leaves their body (and) the final time when their name is spoken for the very last time,” Worcester said.

“Placing the wreath and saying the name creates a teaching opportunity,” she said. “We believe that the best hope for the future of this freedom that we have been entrusted with is to teach kids the courage and character of those we honor.”

Although the partnership with Wreaths Across America was set up as a fundraiser for Post 17, the local post reinvested its share of the profit back into the effort to buy additional wreaths for the Sand Springs cemetery.

The post also donated all tips from its Thursday night bingo gatherings to the wreath effort.

For more information about volunteering at the wreath-laying, contact Post 17 at 918-245-0000 or via email at billieahallpost17@gmail.com.

The city, meanwhile, is joining with Post 17, Dillon Funeral Service and Sand Springs Flowers to sponsor the inaugural wreath-laying ceremony and vigil downtown on Tuesday.