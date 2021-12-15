Two wreath-laying events beckon Sand Springs residents to pause and remember losses

Two wreath-laying events in the next week invite Sand Springs residents to pause for a moment from the holiday hustle to remember the community’s collective losses to crime, illness and war.
Members of the Billie A. Hall American Legion Post 17 in Sand Springs and other volunteers will place wreaths on the graves of many of the U.S. veterans buried at Woodland Memorial Park during a ceremony Saturday in conjunction with Wreaths Across America.
And a wreath-laying ceremony and vigil in which city and community leaders, police officers, firefighters and American Legion members will honor crime victims, residents lost to COVID-19 and veterans is planned for Tuesday at the Charles Page Triangle Park.
Roughly 1,500 U.S. veterans are buried at Woodland Memorial Park, 1200 N. Cleveland Ave., and the Billie A. Hall American Legion Post 17 has partnered with Wreaths Across America to place wreaths that were purchased by individuals or groups on about 100 of those veterans’ graves beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday.
“The mission is to remember the fallen, honor those that serve and their families, and, most importantly, teach our children the cost and value of freedom,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America.
Noting that each sponsored wreath is a gift from someone to a veteran, she said that “as we place the wreaths, we ask that the volunteer say the name on the stone.”
“We believe that a person dies twice — the first time when their heart stops beating and life leaves their body (and) the final time when their name is spoken for the very last time,” Worcester said.
“Placing the wreath and saying the name creates a teaching opportunity,” she said. “We believe that the best hope for the future of this freedom that we have been entrusted with is to teach kids the courage and character of those we honor.”
Although the partnership with Wreaths Across America was set up as a fundraiser for Post 17, the local post reinvested its share of the profit back into the effort to buy additional wreaths for the Sand Springs cemetery.
The post also donated all tips from its Thursday night bingo gatherings to the wreath effort.
For more information about volunteering at the wreath-laying, contact Post 17 at 918-245-0000 or via email at billieahallpost17@gmail.com.
The city, meanwhile, is joining with Post 17, Dillon Funeral Service and Sand Springs Flowers to sponsor the inaugural wreath-laying ceremony and vigil downtown on Tuesday.
The public is invited to attend the ceremony, which will honor crime victims and community members who have died in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as veterans.
The wreath-laying will begin at noon on the stage at the Charles Page Triangle Park, 4 E. Broadway St., with bagpipes, the pledge of allegiance, the presentation of colors and the singing of “America the Beautiful.”
The crime victims wreath will be presented by City Manager Mike Carter, with Police Chief John Mars and Deputy Police Chief Todd Enzbrenner.
The COVID-19 pandemic victims wreath will be presented by Mayor James Spoon with Fire Chief Justin Hall and Deputy Fire Chief Jeremy Wade.
The veterans wreath will be presented by Harlan Pinkerton Jr., with Ron Bunch and Ralph Hornback.
Seating will be limited, and attendees are encouraged to bring their own seating if desired.
In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved to the Billie A. Hall Public Safety Center, 602 W. Morrow Road.
An announcement will be made on the city’s Facebook page, or phone inquiries may be made at 918-246-2588.
A vigil lasting until dusk will immediately follow the wreath-laying ceremony, and community members are invited to keep watch and pray until then.
At dusk, the wreaths will be transported privately to the Billie A. Hall memorial site at Woodland Memorial Park, where they will be on public display through Dec. 31.