Schools across the state received their 2021-22 school report cards last week after a months-long delay caused by calculation errors that were revealed in December.
Two Sand Springs Public Schools sites — Angus Valley and Pratt elementary schools — received a grade of A overall. Limestone Technology Academy received a B overall.
Garfield Elementary School, Northwoods Fine Arts Academy, Clyde Boyd Middle School and the Sixth Grade Center, and Charles Page High School and the Freshman Academy each received a C in overall ratings.
The data release by the Oklahoma State Department of Education’s Office of Accountability marks the return of the Oklahoma School Report Cards after a two-year waiver granted by the U.S. Department of Education because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Besides the overall letter grades, all schools were assessed on academic achievement, chronic absenteeism and English language proficiency progress, which determines how well English learners are meeting goals.
High schools also were assessed on graduation rates and post-secondary opportunities, a category that measures how well schools are helping students gain early college and career exposure.
Elementary and middle schools also were assessed on academic growth, which reflects how students are performing year over year.
At the state level, academic achievement received a C grade, academic growth a B, English language proficiency progress a B, chronic absenteeism a D, post-secondary opportunities a C and graduation a D.
Oklahoma grades its public schools using a bell curve, meaning that every year, 5% of schools will receive an A, 25% will receive a B, 40% will receive a C, 25% will receive a D and 5% will receive an F.
Report cards for each school site can be found on an interactive online dashboard at oklaschools.com.
The state dashboard allows users to analyze and compare data among different student groups — such as students with disabilities, different races and ethnicities, and English learners — with schools across the state.
Some information is still missing, though.
According to a letter sent to school administrators Thursday, some contextual data are not yet available for 2021–22 but will be released later.
In addition, no data are listed for Angus Valley and Pratt elementary schools in the English language proficiency progress category, and no data at all are provided under the Early Childhood Education Center tab. It is unclear why are incomplete.
Tulsa World staff writer Andrea Eger contributed to this story.