Two Sandites recognized by Wichita State University

Two Sandites have been recognized by Wichita State University in Wichita, Kansas, for fall 2021 achievements.

Zachary R. Carter graduated in December with a bachelor’s degree in business administration-marketing.

Jake H. Thompson was named to the dean’s honor roll for the fall semester.

