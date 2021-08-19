Two Sandites congratulated by Wichita State University

Wichita State University has announced that Jake H. Thompson of Sand Springs made the dean’s honor roll for the spring 2021 semester.
WSU also announced that Erin K. Collucci of Sand Springs was a spring 2021 graduate from the university.
While the data tell “what,” knowing “why” and what to do about it are different stories, city officials and health experts say.
Sand Springs Animal Welfare will offer reduced adoption fees of $25 for large dogs (40 pounds or more); senior dogs (7 years or older); and adult cats (6 months or older).
James Cato, 33, was arrested about 4 p.m. Wednesday in the June 2 collision that killed Linda Dilley of Sand Springs.
The 345-kilovolt line would stretch from Oklahoma Gas & Electric’s Sooner Substation in Noble County to PSO’s Wekiwa Substation near Sand Springs.
The roughly $2 million gym, which also will serve as a storm shelter, was part of a $32.85 million bond proposal that voters approved in 2019.
Angus Valley's Meet the Teacher event filled the halls at the elementary school.
Active cases fell by 29 from the previous week, although 1 additional death was recorded.
The annual event raises funds for Charles Page High School Varsity Cheer to participate in the National Cheerleading Association’s national competition.
The donations will pay for 351 Sand Springs elementary school students to attend Junior Achievement’s BizTown program this school year.
The home-schooled 15-year-old began playing the violin and viola about three years ago but has played the piano since she was in the first grade.
