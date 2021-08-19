 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two Sandites congratulated by Wichita State University
0 Comments

Two Sandites congratulated by Wichita State University

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Wichita State University has announced that Jake H. Thompson of Sand Springs made the dean’s honor roll for the spring 2021 semester.

WSU also announced that Erin K. Collucci of Sand Springs was a spring 2021 graduate from the university.

news@sandspringsleader.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News