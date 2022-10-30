Two Sand Springs youths among Hispanic Heritage Month Art Contest winners

Two Sand Springs students are among the three winners of The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Tulsa’s UScellular Hispanic Heritage Month Art Contest.

First place went to Lilyana Giddings, of Tulsa, who received $250.

Second place went to Eliza Carter, of Sand Springs, who received $150.

Third place went to Stephanie Lay, of Sand Springs, who received $100.

The contest invited members of The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Tulsa to create their original pieces of artwork in recognition of influential Hispanic STEM icons, including historical figures, world leaders, scientists and educators.

Ten finalists were chosen based on creativity, quality, interpretation, clarity of theme and overall impression. Public voting for the finalists took place online from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.