Two Sand Springs schools awarded nearly $187,000 in Edge grant funding

Charles Page High School and Clyde Boyd Middle School have again received grants that will fund additional positions at the two Sand Springs schools.

Two Edge grants totaling $125,000 for Clyde Boyd and one Edge grant of $61,750 for Charles Page are among 102 grants totaling $8.4 million in federal funding being distributed to Oklahoma schools by the state Department of Education, according to a press release from State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister.

Clyde Boyd is receiving Edge grants for the second year, according to Shawn Beard, the assistant superintendent for teaching and learning for Sand Springs Public Schools.

Its two grants, for $62,500 each, primarily will fund an instructional coach and a parent and community outreach liaison, Beard said, adding that the goals generally are to improve student attendance and performance in math.

Beard said the instructional coach gauges student performance based on benchmarks throughout the year and then works with teachers on how to improve overall performance as well as developing targeted intervention strategies to help individual students.

He said the parent and community outreach liaison provides education to parents regarding school attendance but also works to help students understand why attendance is important.

“The less often a student misses school, the more successful they are,” Beard said. “The biggest factor that goes against a student is when they’re not there.”

He said tardiness also gets in the way of student performance and is included in what the outreach liaison addresses.

Charles Page High School is receiving an Edge grant for the third year, Beard said.

The school will use the majority of its $61,750 award to fund an instructional coach, who, like at Clyde Boyd, will collaborate with teachers to improve overall student performance and also identify specific students for targeted intervention.

Because these positions were funded last year, as well, the personnel are already in place to continue the work they began previously, Beard said.

“This kind of grant assistance is actually wonderful because it helps us achieve those goals that otherwise we wouldn’t be able to,” he said.

“It’s just wonderful that we’ve been able to benefit from this for a few years because we have been able to work more closely with our teachers to develop those strategies, and it has allowed us to see the growth on performance that we’ve been wanting to see throughout the year.”

The awarding of the Edge grants is a competitive process through which 87 school sites in 32 districts were chosen this year to receive supplemental funds to enhance programs for sustainable school improvement in the upcoming school year, according to the press release from Hofmeister’s office.

“These federal funds are an investment in continuous academic improvement in schools that have faced significant challenges even prior to the pandemic,” Hofmeister said.

“The leaders of these awarded schools are showing their commitment to kids and their investment in people and programs that will foster sustainable success for their students.”

The Edge grants are named after Oklahoma Edge, the state’s eight-year strategic plan that was approved in 2018 with the goal of meeting the requirements of the federal Every Student Succeeds Act.

Oklahoma schools designated as low-performing through federal Title I were able to apply for Edge grant funding to improve academic performance among the overall school population or in federally identified student populations, which include economically disadvantaged students, English learners, students of color and students with disabilities.

Designated schools could apply for as much as $100,000 in each of two categories, choosing from among curriculum with training; extended learning opportunities; instructional coaching; parent and community outreach; and professional development for teachers.

Two schools, Hartshorne Elementary School and Howe High School, received the maximum possible grant award of $200,000, while other schools received amounts between $24,800 and $199,473, according to Hofmeister’s office.