Two Sand Springs blood drives coming up this month

A blood drive that was postponed by winter weather earlier this month is now scheduled for Friday, and another blood drive is planned for March 31.

The Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drive that had been scheduled for March 5 will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday at the Case Community Center, 1050 W. Wekiwa Road, according to Marla Roberts, senior account manager for the OBI’s Tulsa Donor Center.

An American Red Cross blood drive is planned for noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, at LightHeart Cannabis Co., 200 E. Morrow Road.

Roberts said OBI requires 1,200 donors each day to keep a healthy supply of blood on the shelf.

“O-negative is the universal blood type and is always in need,” she said. “However, all blood types are important.”

Winter is always a tough time for blood banks, but COVID-19-related issues are complicating matters this year.

One problem is that fewer donors are available at any given time because people are sick with the coronavirus.

Another concern, according to the OBI, is that would-be donors are confused about whether they’re eligible to donate at all.