Two more deaths bring Sand Springs' COVID toll to 102

One week after recording its 100th COVID-19 death since the beginning of the pandemic, Sand Springs has reported the deaths two additional residents.

The city’s pandemic death toll now stands at 102, according to state Health Department data released Wednesday by the City Manager’s Office.

Active infections during the seven-day reporting period ending Oct. 27 were down in Sand Springs by 18, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health data.

The city’s current infection rate — the percentage of residents who currently have COVID-19 — is 0.42%, the data shows. The total infection rate — the percentage of residents who have ever had COVID-19 — is 25.71%, or one in four residents.

Just more than one half of 1% of all city residents have died from being infected with the coronavirus, but of all Sand Springs residents who have been infected, 2% have died, the data reflect.

City Manager Mike Carter continues to urge residents to get vaccinated if they have not done so, to get booster shots if appropriate, and to wear masks indoors when they cannot socially distance from others.

Across the metro area, deaths were up in seven of 10 communities, while infections increased in only two.