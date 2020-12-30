Two great loves: Sand Springs couple uses passion for wrestling to benefit local youth program

The Estrada’s had been training with Compound Pro Wrestling Academy in Tulsa since 2014 until the place went out of business last year. The couple bought the ring from CPWA last summer, the same ring where they first met back in 2014, had two had their first kiss and where Nathan, a 2012 Charles Page High School graduate and personal banker, proposed to Audra.

“It’s got some significance to us,” Audra said with a laugh. “To be able to get a ring was a big deal. You can’t just go to the store and buy one.”

With the ring in tow, the couple needed a setting to put on a wrestling event. That’s when they spoke to HillSpring Associate Pastor Matt Barnett, a wrestling fan himself, who was on board with the church hosting.

“We say the best ideas at our church don’t come from the staff, they come from the people,” Barnett said. “They wanted to find their passion and pair it with the gospel.”

Along with promoting the event, both Nathan and Audra will compete on Saturday’s card as well.