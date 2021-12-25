 Skip to main content
Two from Sand Springs recognized at colleges
Zackary Saunders honored: Zackary Saunders of Sand Springs was named to the Dean's List for the fall semester at University of Maryland Global Campus.

Carson York initiated: Carson York, a native of Sand Springs, was recently initiated into the Missouri Southern State University Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society.

The Society welcomed more than 1,100 new initiates from 41 universities. Fewer than 5% of students on a campus are invited to join each year.

