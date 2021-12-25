Two from Sand Springs recognized at colleges

Zackary Saunders honored: Zackary Saunders of Sand Springs was named to the Dean's List for the fall semester at University of Maryland Global Campus.
Carson York initiated: Carson York, a native of Sand Springs, was recently initiated into the Missouri Southern State University Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society.
The Society welcomed more than 1,100 new initiates from 41 universities. Fewer than 5% of students on a campus are invited to join each year.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
I cover news across the entire city of Sand Springs, and I'd love to hear from you regarding what you'd like to see me write about. Email me at news@sandspringsleader.com. Follow the Leader!
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.