Tulsan arrested in fatal collision that killed Sand Springs woman

A man charged with first-degree manslaughter in connection with a Tulsa collision that killed a Sand Springs woman has been arrested.
James Cato, 33, was arrested Wednesday in the June 2 collision that killed Linda Dilley.
Tulsa police allege that Cato was driving 70 mph on 21st Street near Memorial Drive when he hit Dilley’s vehicle. The crash was so violent that his SUV's engine was thrown nearly 90 feet from the vehicle.
Cato was charged June 15 with first-degree manslaughter, driving under the influence of drugs, reckless driving, failure to keep right and driving without a license, court records show.
He is also jailed on charges filed June 4 of first-degree burglary, feloniously pointing a firearm, possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, and domestic assault and battery, as well as on misdemeanor drug charges.
Officers arrested Cato after being notified that a man had broken into a vacant apartment at the closed Vista Shadow Mountain complex in Tulsa, police said in a Facebook post.
Cato was booked into the Tulsa County jail with bail set at $320,050, jail records show.