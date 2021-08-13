Tulsan arrested in fatal collision that killed Sand Springs woman

A man charged with first-degree manslaughter in connection with a Tulsa collision that killed a Sand Springs woman has been arrested.

James Cato, 33, was arrested Wednesday in the June 2 collision that killed Linda Dilley.

Tulsa police allege that Cato was driving 70 mph on 21st Street near Memorial Drive when he hit Dilley’s vehicle. The crash was so violent that his SUV's engine was thrown nearly 90 feet from the vehicle.

Cato was charged June 15 with first-degree manslaughter, driving under the influence of drugs, reckless driving, failure to keep right and driving without a license, court records show.