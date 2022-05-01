Tulsa Transit offers free bus rides on fixed routes through June

The Metropolitan Tulsa Transit Authority is offering free bus rides on fixed routes through June 30.

The transit authority said the free fares are “a thank you to our riders and to encourage everyone to use transit.”

“We appreciate our riders,” Tulsa Transit said in a Facebook post. “Also, gas prices are still high, and we want to help the community by providing free fare to alleviate transportation costs.”

The city of Sand Springs contracts with Tulsa Transit annually each July 1 to provide one fixed route plus the paratransit Lift service.

The bus — Route 114 — comes into town on Charles Page Boulevard from the east, turns north on Adams Road and takes a quick turn back west on Second Street, which it follows to Oklahoma 97 and turns south.

Once southbound on Oklahoma 97, the bus turns east on Alexander Boulevard into the River West commercial district, turns south on Booker T. Washington Avenue, and then goes west on Morrow Road to the bus stop south of Walmart.

Outbound, the bus reverses the inbound route.

In 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sand Springs route saw 19,000 boardings, or about 62 riders a day, MTTA General Manager Ted Rieck told councilors in July.

“Normal times would be twice that, or about 124 riders per day,” he said.

