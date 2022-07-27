Tulsa Transit offering free bus, Lift fares through Sept. 15

Everyone knows it’s hot, but these sweltering days bring more than discomfort. They bring unhealthy air.

One factor affecting air quality is ground-level ozone, which is created when emissions from motor vehicles and industrial sources combine with strong sunlight and heat. The problem is made worse when there’s little or no wind to blow away the bad air.

Fortunately, there are ways to cut back on ozone-creating emissions, such as by taking public transportation and reducing the number of automobiles on the road, experts say.

The Metropolitan Tulsa Transit Authority is doing its part by offering free bus fares on all fixed routes, as well as free base-fare Lift trips, through Sept. 15.

The city of Sand Springs contracts with Tulsa Transit annually each July 1 to provide one fixed route plus the paratransit Lift service.

The bus — Route 114 — comes into town on Charles Page Boulevard from the east, turns north on Adams Road and takes a quick turn back west on Second Street, which it follows to Oklahoma 97 and turns south.

Once southbound on Oklahoma 97, the bus turns east on Alexander Boulevard into the River West commercial district, turns south on Booker T. Washington Avenue, and then goes west on Morrow Road to the bus stop south of Walmart.

Outbound, the bus reverses the inbound route.

The free bus-fare program is sponsored by the Indian Nations Council of Governments.

That agency’s regional Ozone Alert program brings residents, businesses, industry and government together to work to reduce ozone-forming emissions voluntarily on days when the risk of ground-level ozone is highest.

Ozone Alert days are declared no later than 4 p.m. each day for the following day. That information can be found online at ozonealert.com.

Ozone pollution occurs more during the summer months, and motor vehicles account for 50% of air pollution nationwide, according to INCOG.

So every driver who chooses to ride the bus is one more driver not adding to the ozone problem.

Ground-level ozone is unhealthy for humans. It can reduce lung function, making it difficult to breathe. It makes people more susceptible to infection; aggravates asthma, allergies and other chronic lung diseases; and can cause permanent lung damage.

The best solution for air pollution is reduction, INCOG says. Even people who can’t rely on public transportation can help. INCOG offers these tips:

• Alter driving habits. Simple changes such as consolidating trips, joining a carpool, bicycling or riding the bus all reduce air pollution.

• Don’t top off the gas tank. Putting the gas cap back on quickly can help keep excess emissions out of the air.

• Keep your car well-maintained. A well-running engine is more economical than a neglected one.

• Avoid jackrabbit starts and lead-foot stops. Vehicles pollute less — and save gas — when drivers are gentle on the pedals.

• If possible, consider switching from a gasoline-powered automobile to a cleaner-burning one, such as compressed natural gas, or switch to a zero-emission electric vehicle.

• Avoid using gasoline-powered lawn equipment, especially on Ozone Alert days.