Anyone who’s tried to have a home remodeling project completed lately knows that supply-chain issues aren’t the only concern. A labor shortage is hitting construction trades especially hard.

A recent survey from the Associated General Contractors of America and Autodesk found that 93% of construction companies have positions available.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics says jobs in electrical work, specifically, are expected to grow by 9.1% between 2020 and 2030, which is higher than the 7.7% growth rate projected for all occupations.

The problem is that electricians are leaving the industry in far greater numbers than new electricians are entering it.

Many of those are retirements that are part of the normal employment cycle, but a surprising number are accelerated retirements linked to the COVID-19 pandemic being seen across all industries.

Solving that quandary is among the many priorities of Tulsa Tech, which teaches construction-related trades primarily at its Lemley Memorial Campus in Tulsa and at its Sand Springs Campus at 924 E. Charles Page Blvd.

As part of its annual enrollment process, Tulsa Tech held an open house Thursday night for prospective students at all six of its Tulsa-area campuses.

Karen Childress and her son Aidan Childress of Berryhill were on hand in Sand Springs to check out the campus’ electronic control systems program.

After a thorough introduction to the program and tour of the facility, Aidan, an 11th-grader at Berryhill High School, said he thought he would “kind of like it.”

Karen Childress, who said Aidan is a special-needs student, said the family was “trying to find things that would work well for him and that he would be able to do and be able to learn.”

After the Sand Springs site visit, the Childresses were planning to investigate the aviation program at Tulsa Tech’s Riverside Campus.

Either way, though, Karen Childress said, she was excited by the prospect that Aidan “would always be able to find work with his skills.”

Sand Springs Campus Director Clarence Jackson said enrollment at the campus is pretty consistent across the eight programs offered there, although districtwide, the Health Science Technology program is probably the most popular.

It is offered at all Tulsa Tech campuses, he said.

Jackson’s assistant, Kary Merlock, said the Sand Spring campus — Tulsa Tech’s smallest — is “small but mighty,” adding that she sees its size as a bonus.

“Because we’re small, we have that feel of family and home,” she said.

Garrett Hall, who leads the electronic control systems program at Sand Springs, said anyone can find success in his program “as long as they’re willing to work toward a goal and build their own future and career and have a drive.”

“It’s all about what you put into it and what you’re willing to learn and if you’re willing to hone those skills further,” he said.

A major part of the program involves bending pipe into different configurations to wrap around objects on walls, ceilings and so forth, yet Hall said great physical strength isn’t necessary to do the job; it’s as much about skill and technique.

“Females do just as well as males,” he said. “Actually, I’ve had better pipe-bending come out of them (female students) because they’re a little bit more precise.”

Upon completion of the program, students would be employed as low-voltage technicians installing and servicing fire alarms, burglar alarms, CCTV systems and access control systems in both commercial and residential applications, Hall said.

He said the Tulsa Tech program is designed to be foundational, so that wherever students might end up, no matter the employer, they should have only perhaps some specialty training to complete.

Hall said the electronic control systems program was industry-driven and was begun about four years ago on the Sand Springs campus, the only Tulsa Tech site where it is offered.

Although adults also attend Tulsa Tech, enrollment in the electronic control systems program is largely made up of high school students, said Hall, who took over in January 2019, but he sees that as a plus because younger students will have the time and opportunity to try out multiple areas of study that might interest them.

“I like to look at it as no matter where you came from to my class or where you go, you were a success coming here in the first place,” he said. “You took the first step to find your future.”