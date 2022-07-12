Tulsa Tech, CPHS grad wins silver at national SkillsUSA Championship

Winning a silver medal at the national SkillsUSA Championships was exciting for Tulsa Tech-Sand Springs graduate Brianna Ziegler, but it wasn’t as rewarding as feeling like she’s making great career choices at a young age.

Ziegler, who graduated from Tulsa Tech in May and Charles Page High School in 2021, received the silver medal in graphic communications in June at the national showcase of career and technical education in Atlanta.

She previously won the gold medal at the state competition in Tulsa in April.

The hardware is nice, but for Ziegler, who works at AlphaGraphics Tulsa, it’s just confirmation that she’s on the right path professionally.

“I absolutely love it. I would not want to be anywhere else,” she said. “It came along at the right time and was exactly what I was wanting.”

Ziegler, who had taken some graphics-related courses in high school, said she “didn’t quite know what I wanted to do — something with art, but the exact path wasn’t known.”

Then she met with Ron Hurt, a graphics and imaging instructor at Tulsa Tech, and the path became clear.

In fact, she said, it was through her connection with Hurt that Ziegler landed the job at AlphaGraphics.

“I do everything from wide-format printing, including banners, signs, wraps for cars (and) windows, as well as business media, such as business cards and brochures,” she said.

At nationals last month, students competed in five segments, including digital press operation, a simulation for an offset press and a mock interview.

“It was just a really great experience,” said Ziegler, who competed in the post-secondary category.

A total of 1,150 gold, silver and bronze medals were presented to students June 24 at the SkillsUSA awards ceremony, where they heard from keynote speaker Darren Keefe of HGTV.

Medalists also received a Skill Point Certificate representing workplace readiness in the student’s occupational specialty. The certificate can be added to the student’s employment portfolio.

Ziegler is glad to be building her employment portfolio at such a young age, although she intends to stay where she is for the moment.

“I may move on eventually, but for now, I want to see what kind of doors this is going to open up,” she said.

More than 5,200 students competed at the national SkillsUSA Championships, the largest skill competition in the world, covering 41 acres.

Competitors demonstrated their technical skills, workplace skills and personal skills in 108 hands-on competitions, including robotics, automotive technology, drafting, criminal justice, aviation maintenance and public speaking.

Industry leaders from 650 businesses, corporations, trade associations and unions evaluated the contestants against their standards for entry-level workers.

Industry support of the SkillsUSA Championships is valued at more than $36 million in donated time, equipment, cash and material. More than 1,100 industry judges and technical committee members participated this year.

The SkillsUSA Championship is held annually for students in middle school, high school and postsecondary programs as part of the SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference.